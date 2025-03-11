Jaffar Express attack; Morale of security forces is high despite difficult terrain: PM

ISLAMABAD: The Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif said that security forces officers and personnel were eliminating terrorists with bravery and professional capabilities during the ongoing response.

This comes after terrorists attacked the Jaffar Express on Tuesday, taking hundreds of passengers hostage.

The Prime Minister said despite difficult terrain, the morale of the security forces was high and they were pushing back the coward terrorists with their timely action.

The prime minister expressed the hope that the security operation would soon meet with success and the terrorists would be eliminated, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He said that inhuman terrorists who launched the cowardly assault at Jaffar Express at Dhdhar-Bolan Pass did not deserve any concession. Terrorists were the enemies of progress and development of Balochistan province.

The prime minister said targeting of innocent passengers in the holy and blessed month of Ramazan ul Mubarak proved it clearly that terrorists had no relation with Islam, Pakistan and Balochistan.

He also expressed the resolve of continuation of fight against terrorism till complete eradication of this specter from the country.

Any conspiracy to spread chaos and lawlessness in the country would be foiled, he said, adding that they would never allow enemies of the country to succeed in their nefarious designs.

The prime minister said in this fight against terrorism, the entire nation was standing shoulder to shoulder with their security forces.

Terrorists held hundreds of train passengers hostage after attacking the Jaffar Express at Balochistan’s Bolan Pass, ARY News reported citing railway sources.

Terrorists opened fire on Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, leaving the driver with severe injuries.

Security sources said that a group of terrorists launched an attack on the Jaffar Express train in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians.