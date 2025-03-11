Jaffar Express attacked in Balochistan’s Bolan Pass

QUETTA: Driver of the Jaffar Express sustained injuries after the train came under attack in Balochistan’s Bolan Pass, ARY News reported citing railway sources.

According to railway sources, terrorists opened fire on Peshawar-Quetta Jaffar Express, leaving the driver with severe injuries.

Security sources said that a group of terrorists launched an attack on the Jaffar Express train in the Bolan Pass area of Balochistan, targeting innocent civilians. The terrorists stopped the train in a tunnel and took the passengers hostage.

The area is considered highly inaccessible, but security forces have launched a clearance operation to rescue the hostages. The majority of the hostages are women and children.

Security sources have revealed that the terrorists are in contact with their facilitators outside Pakistan. The clearance operation will continue until the terrorists are eliminated.

Read More: 26 killed, over 40 injured in Quetta railway station explosion

Following the horrific incident, emergency has been declared in all hospital in Sibbi.

It’s worth mentioning here that Pakistan Railways had suspended the operations of Jaffar Express between Quetta and Peshawar due to security reasons.

Pakistan Railways in a statement said that Jaffar Express which was set to leave from Quetta to Peshawar has been suspended in the wake of security situation.

Management of Pakistan Railways said that passengers of Jaffar Express will be fully refunded.

In Balochistan, different trains including the Jaffar Express were targeted several times in terrorist attacks.

Earlier in November, at least 26 persons were killed and more than 40 were injured including women and children in an explosion at Quetta railway station’s platform.

Commissioner Quetta Hamza Shafqaat giving account of the deadly railway station bombing in Quetta said that the blast took place at 8:25am leaving 26 dead and more than 40 injured.