Jaffar Express derailed after explosion on Quetta railway track

QUETTA: Another attack on Jaffar Express, as the passenger train derailed after explosion near Spezand in Quetta, Balochistan, ARY News reported.

According to railway officials, the blast occurred when the Jaffar Express was passing by the area, injuring one passenger.

The official further said that the blast derailed five coaches where a relief train has been sent from Quetta railway station.

The attack took place on March 11, when the Peshawar-bound Jaffar Express — carrying 440 passengers — was ambushed. Several hostages were taken during the assault, prompting a two-day security operation to neutralize the threat and rescue the captives.

Jaffar Express resumed its services after 16-day suspension on March 27 following banned Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) attack.

Jaffar Express departed for Quetta from Peshawar. Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan, Engineer Amir Muqam, saw off the passengers with special prayers.

The DG ISPR Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry in a media briefing said that all 33 terrorists involved in the attack were killed, while 21 passengers and 4 FC personnel lost their lives in the incident.

DG ISPR. Lt. General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry said an IED explosion targeted the Jaffar Express around 1 PM on March 11, forcing the train to stop.

He said the BLA attackers, divided into multiple groups, first launched an assault on a nearby FC post, martyring three soldiers. Subsequently, one group held women and children hostage inside the train, while others forced passengers to disembark and gathered them on the ground.

DG ISPR revealed that the passenger train incident occurred in a highly challenging and remote area, which complicated the security operation.