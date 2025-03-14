Jaffar Express incident: DG ISPR, CM Balochistan to hold joint presser today

QUETTA: Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry and Chief Minister Balochistan Sarfraz Bugti will hold a joint press conference today (Friday) on the Jaffar Express incident, ARY News reported.

The conference set to be started at 3:30 PM will focus on the recent Jaffar Express incident and the rescue operation conducted by security forces.

During the press conference, key points related to the Jaffar Express incident will be presented, providing insight into the events surrounding the attack.

The incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon when militants from the outlawed Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) terrorist organization assaulted a train carrying 440 people on its way from Quetta to Peshawar. After they fired on the train and took the passengers hostage, the security forces launched a two-day operation.

The militants detonated a bomb on the railway track and then took over 400 passengers, including women and children, hostage.

Director General of Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that all 33 terrorists involved in the attack on the Jaffer Express were killed, while 21 passengers and 4 FC personnel lost their lives.

According to DG ISPR, the operation was carried out in phases, with all terrorists eliminated.