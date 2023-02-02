Jaffar Mandokhail appointed PML-N’s Balochistan president

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday appointed Jaffar Khan Mandokhail as President (PML-N) Balochistan, ARY News reported.

PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif nominated Jaffar Khan Mandokhail as the president of PML-N Balochistan in consultation with the party.

Meanwhile, Jaffar Khan Mandokhail called on PM Sharif in Islamabad on Thursday.

The PML-N President expressed hope that Jaffar Khan Mandokhail would organize the party in a better way in the province.

