Jaffarabad Police arrest three bandits after encounter

JAFFARABAD: Three members of an inter-provincial gang of bandits have been arrested in an encounter yesterday, Jaffarabad police said on Sunday.

In a media briefing SSP Kamran Nawaz Punjotha and other officials said that three dacoits have been arrested in injured condition after exchange of fire, while a constable Fayyaz Rind was also injured in firing by dacoits.

Two members of the gang fled from the scene.

“Three pistols and a motorbike recovered from arrested bandits,” SSP said. “Arrested dacoits, Musharraf Shah and Irfan Shah, have been booked in more than 15 cases”.

“It was an inter-provincial gang, which was also committing robberies in Sindh’s Jacobabad, Shikarpur districts and Baluchistan’s Naseerabad,” SSP said.