Jaffarabad: Thousands of wheat bags damaged in rain

JAFFARABAD: About 0.25 million wheat bags worth more than Rs2 billion have been spoiled in Jaffarabad district due to negligence of Pakistan Agricultural Storage and Services Corporation (PASSCO) after heavy rains damaged the entire stock, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to details, about 0.25 million wheat bags have been laid to waste in a government warehouse in the Jaffarabad district of Balochistan. Heavy rains damaged the stock placed outside the warehouse which could no longer be used.

The wheat bags had been kept in open and no protective measures were adopted to save them from heavy rain. The PASSCO had bought 150,000 sacks of local wheat and 90,000 sacks from Ukraine.

Read More: Balochistan received 605 pct more rain this year: Sherry Rehman

A day earlier, six more people were reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in Balochistan, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) said.

According to details, PDMA said that six more people were reported dead amid heavy rains and floods in the province taking the tally to 202. A total of 96 men, 48 women, and 58 children.

A total of 22,692 homes were damaged and 5,907 homes were demolished in the recent rains and floods in the province. Deaths were reported in Bolan, Quetta, Zhob, Dakki, Khuzdar, Kohlu, Kech, Mastoong, Harnai, Qila Saifullah and Sibbi.

Comments