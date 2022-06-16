Jafferabad: Prisoner escapes from jail through toilet

Jafferabad: A prisoner in Balochistan’s district Jafferabad escaped jail after asking for permission to go to the toilet, ARY News reported.

According to details, a prisoner named Zahid Hussian reportedly escaped prison after he was given permission to use the police station’s toilet. The prisoner Zahid is reportedly a policeman himself.

In another similar incident in April 2022, an under-treatment prisoner fled from police custody via a toilet in the services hospital in Karachi. The prisoner was admitted to the hospital for treatment.

Also Read: Covid positive prisoner escapes from Hyderabad hospital ward

The prisoner, charged with selling drugs, was under treatment in ward 2 of the hospital.

Comments