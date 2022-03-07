‘Jahangin Tareen, Aleem Khan expressed reservations over Punjab govt’

ISLAMABAD: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail said on Monday that the Jahangir Tareen-Aleem Khan group has expressed reservations over the Punjab government, ARY News reported.

Imran Ismail held a meeting with Aleem Khan in Lahore today following the directives of PM Imran Khan ahead of the opposition’s no-trust move.

While talking to media post-meeting, Ismail said that the opposition would have wished for the dissolution of assemblies. He added that he held two meetings with the premier and he was very confident.

The governor said that PM Khan had already given a clear message to those who are trying to bring a no-trust move.

READ: JAHANGIR TAREEN GROUP DECIDES REPLACING PUNJAB CM USMAN BUZDAR

He said that strict action will be taken against the corrupt elements with full force.

Ismail said that he will try to remove reservations of Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen besides arranging a meeting of them with the premier.

During his meeting with Aleem Khan, Imran Ismail asked the disgruntled PTI leader to end differences.

“Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan-led group have expressed their reservations over the Punjab government.” He said that it would be beneficial for the PTI government to address their reservations.

READ: ALEEM KHAN JOINS JAHANGIR TAREEN GROUP

Ismail said that he will make all-out efforts to resolve the matter. “I hope that Aleem Khan’s recommendations will be accepted by PM Imran Khan. PTI government is present with the full strength and all leaders will be on the same page within 24 hours.”

Earlier, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) lawmakers called on Prime Minister Imran Khan.

They exchanged views on the current political situation of the country and praised the premier’s historic steps to address the national issues.

The PTI lawmakers from Sindh requested the premier to issue Sehat Cards for the people of the province from the federal funds. They apprised PM Khan that the Sindh government was not ready to allocate funds for the health facilities.

PM Imran Khan said that the federal government will consider different options to provide relief to the Sindh people. The session was attended by the federal ministers Asad Umar, Ali Zaidi, Muhammad Mian Soomro, PM’s aide Malik Muhammad Amir Dogar, MNAs Jameel Khan, Muhammad Akram Cheema, Aftab Hussain Siddiqui, Muhammad Alamgir Khan, Saifur Rehman, Aftab Jahangir, Muhammad Aslam, Ghazala Saifi, Nusrat Waheed, Nuzhat Pathan, Ramesh Kumar and Lal Chand Malhi.

Comments