Jahangir Road: Karachi traffic police release closure update

KARACHI: Karachi Traffic Police announced on Saturday that Jahangir Road will remain closed for one week due to ongoing construction work, ARY News reported.

According to the traffic police, the stretch from Teen Hatti to Guru Mandir will be closed starting from the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday at 12:00 AM.

Traffic heading from Teen Hatti toward Guru Mandir will be diverted toward Jail Chowrangi.

Officials further explained that motorists traveling from Teen Hatti can take the Pir Ilahi Bukhsh (PIB) turn, proceeding through Jail Chowrangi and Jamshed Road to reach Guru Mandir.

Heavy traffic will be diverted from Liaquatabad Dak Khana toward Nazimabad.

Earlier, Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab has announced that all ongoing development projects in the city will be completed within the next 100 days, declaring 2026 as the year of development for Karachi.

While addressing a ceremony, Mayor Wahab said the city administration is committed to fast-tracking development work and ensuring the timely completion of projects.

He stated that some phases of the Red Line project would be opened for the public in March and July.

The mayor said Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) is spending Rs46 billion from its own resources on development projects, adding that funds are available and work will not be halted.

Murtaza Wahab said the city council approved the auction of scrap and unused materials, generating Rs227 million.

He announced that the amount will be used to purchase five heavy trucks, including two for the Environment and Municipal Services department, and one each for encroachment removal, parks, and veterinary services.

He further announced the construction of Jahangir Road and a new road from Natha Khan Bridge to Pehlwan Goth, for which Rs1.1 billion has been allocated.

The mayor said the Korangi Causeway bridge will be opened for public use soon. At the same time, the EBM Causeway has already been completed by representatives of the Pakistan Peoples Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

He expressed optimism that Karachi’s infrastructure is improving and said sincere intentions make achieving development goals easier.