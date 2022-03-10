Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan likely to return home this week

LONDON: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) estranged leader Aleem Khan has held a meeting with Jahangir Tareen in London to discuss a no-trust move against Punjab chief minister, citing sources, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Sources told ARY News that Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen exchanged views on the current political situation and matters related to the removal of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Khan and Jahangir Tareen have decided to finalise the future strategy with consensus. The senior politicians also reviewed the number of lawmakers supporting their call for the no-trust move.

READ: PM IMRAN KHAN DECIDES TO REPLACE PUNJAB CM USMAN BUZDAR

Sources added that the politicians are likely to hold a joint press conference and a power show after returning to Pakistan. Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen are likely to arrive in Pakistan on Friday night or Saturday.

In another development earlier in the day, the Jahangir Khan Tareen (JKT) group has announced its dissociation from the provincial ministers who met PM Imran Khan.

The spokesperson of the JKT group said in the statement today that the provincial ministers including Asif Nakai and Akhtar Malik were no longer part of the like-minded group led by Jahangir Khan Tareen.

READ: GOVT DECIDES TO WRAP UP NO-TRUST MOVE AHEAD OF OIC MEETING

Saeed Akbar Noorani, the lawmaker of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) in the Punjab Assembly from the JKT group, added that Samsam Bukhari and Hashim Dogar were not members of the group anymore.

The lawmaker said that the decision of dissociating from the said members was taken on the instructions of Jahangir Khan Tareen.

It may be noted here that PM Imran Khan met two provincial ministers, Sardar Asif Nakai and Samsam Bukhari from the Jahangir Tareen group during his visit to Lahore amid the political developments in Punjab province.

Comments