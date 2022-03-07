Jahangir Tareen, Aleem Khan still part of PTI, says Fawad Chaudhry

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Chaudhry on Monday has said Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan are still part of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), ARY News reported.

Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan were important leaders of PTI but seem like they are taking a new line, the journalist asked Fawad Chaudhry.

“Jahangir Tareen and Aleem Khan are still important leaders of PTI and close friends of PM Imran Khan, they will remain in PTI,” Fawad responded.

They are doing politics within the party over their reservations, he added.

Earlier in the day, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan announced to join the Jahangir Tareen Khan group.

The announcement came after a sitting of the Aleem Khan and like-minded members at the residence of the Jahangir Tareen group to discuss the developing political situation.

According to the latest reports, a number of PTI leaders including former Punjab senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan arrived at the residence of Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Addressing a press conference along with Tareen’s Group Noman Langrial, Punjab’s former senior minister said Jahangir Tareen strived hard for PTI in the past years.

