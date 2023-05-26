Jahangir Tareen all set to launch new political party

LAHORE: In a significant development, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) estranged leader Jahangir Khan Tareen has decided to establish a new national-level political party, ARY News reported on Friday quoting sources.

Sources privy to the matter told ARY News that PTI disgruntled leaders are expected to join the new setup.

Apart from those, many other political families from Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan), Rajanpur, Muzzafargarh, Lodhran and Multan are expected to join Tareen’s political party.

Sources further disclosed that many other important leaders” from Karachi, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan have also contacted the senior politician.

Tareen will be patron-in-chief of the party, they say.

Tareen ‘opens’ political office in Lahore

Senior politician Jahangir Khan Tareen also opened his political office in Lahore, it emerged Wednesday.

Sources having knowledge of the matter said the former lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf from South Punjab, who recently, parted their ways, met Jahangir Tareen in Lahore in recent days.

It was further said that more than 20 important political personalities, whose names are yet to be revealed, have met Jahangir Tareen in Lahore.

It is pertinent to mention here that Tareen was the secretary general of the PTI before he was ousted from politics in 2017 after the Supreme Court disqualified him for being “dishonest” on a petition filed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Hanif Abbasi.