Jahangir Tareen, Farooq Sattar meet, agree to work together

KARACHI: PTI’s estranged leader Jahangir Tareen met Farooq Sattar during his stay in Karachi and discussed the political situation of the country and governance issues.

“Tareen and Sattar also decided to hammer out a national agenda for solution of problems and working together to achieve it,” sources said.

Farooq Sattar’s meeting with Shehbaz Sharif was also came under the discussion.

The two leaders also decided to remain in touch in future, according to sources.

“Seeing Sindh especially Karachi in this condition is painful,” Tareen said. “Economic problems have aggravated. All people have to come forward for national security and stability,” he said.

Farooq Sattar said that he was ready to meet to any person on any fora and place. “I have held meetings with Ishratul Ebad and Shehbaz Sharif for the sake of welfare and progress of people,” Sattar said.

“I am ready to share my agenda of national development with all persons,” he added.

Dr Farooq Sattar, an ex-convener of the MQM, in October last year called on former Sindh governor Dr Ishratul Ebad in Dubai.

In their meeting, they had agreed to play a constructive role in the politics of the country, particularly in Karachi, besides forming a political front, media reports said.

