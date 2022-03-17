Thursday, March 17, 2022
Jahangir Tareen group to hold consultative session tomorrow

LAHORE: The Jahangir Tareen group of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has summoned another consultative session tomorrow to discuss the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Jahangir Tareen group’s leader Awn Chaudhary said in a statement that all members will table recommendations regarding the next strategy of the no-confidence motion.

During the session, Jahangir Tareen will join the members from London via video link.

READ: PML-N, JAHANGIR TAREEN GROUP AGREE ON REMOVING USMAN BUZDAR

The members will exchange views on their meetings with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) top leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

No-trust move against Usman Buzdar

In another development today, the joint opposition has made a progress on submitting a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar after completing its homework.

The joint opposition is likely to bring the no-confidence motion against Punjab CM Usman Buzdar in the coming days after completing its homework.

READ: PML-Q TO SUPPORT SIDE OFFERING PUNJAB CM’S SLOT

It was learnt that the opposition leaders have contacted the Punjab Assembly Secretariat to inform their intentions to submit a no-trust move against the chief minister. They collected details of the secretariat’s key officials and procedure regarding the no-confidence motion.

It may be noted that the PTI disgruntled leader Aleem Khan had given a clear message to the federal ministers and the top leadership that they will not accept Pakistan Muslim League Quaid’s (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the next Punjab chief minister.

Sources told ARY News that Aleem Khan will become a strong opponent of the decision to nominate Pervaiz Elahi for the Punjab CM’s slot.

