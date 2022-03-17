Jahangir Tareen group to hold consultative session tomorrow

LAHORE: The Jahangir Tareen group of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has summoned another consultative session tomorrow to discuss the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The Jahangir Tareen group’s leader Awn Chaudhary said in a statement that all members will table recommendations regarding the next strategy of the no-confidence motion.

During the session, Jahangir Tareen will join the members from London via video link.

The members will exchange views on their meetings with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leader and Opposition Leader in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz and Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) top leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

No-trust move against Usman Buzdar

In another development today, the joint opposition has made a progress on submitting a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar after completing its homework.

It was learnt that the opposition leaders have contacted the Punjab Assembly Secretariat to inform their intentions to submit a no-trust move against the chief minister. They collected details of the secretariat’s key officials and procedure regarding the no-confidence motion.

It may be noted that the PTI disgruntled leader Aleem Khan had given a clear message to the federal ministers and the top leadership that they will not accept Pakistan Muslim League Quaid’s (PML-Q) Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as the next Punjab chief minister.

Sources told ARY News that Aleem Khan will become a strong opponent of the decision to nominate Pervaiz Elahi for the Punjab CM’s slot.

