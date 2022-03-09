LAHORE: Leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Jahangir Tareen group Khurram Laghari has rejected the minus-Usman Buzdar formula.

In a statement, Khurram Laghari said that the decision could be of a single person and not by all. “I stand with Chief Minister Usman Buzdar,” he said and added he does not support minus-Buzdar.

Earlier today, Punjab Minister for Energy Akhtar Malik had refused to join hands with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan.

Sources familiar with the development said that three provincial lawmakers have has refused to join ranks of Aleem Khan. Akhtar Malik said that he would not leave the party during a difficult time.

Meanwhile, more than 40 MPAs of PTI in the Punjab Assembly have expressed their full confidence in the leadership of Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

The Punjab CM said they are united against opposition and his doors are open for every MPA as he is chief executive of the province.

More MPAs likely to join Tareen group

Six more parliamentarians from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) have decided to join the Jahangir Tareen group, sources said.

According to details, the members contacted the group head via mobile and ensured their support.

Sources further said that the six members would meet with Jahangir Tareen on Friday and officially announce their affiliation to the group.