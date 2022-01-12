Jahangir Tareen lands in Karachi, holds meetings with PTI lawmakers

KARACHI: Estranged leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Tareen has landed in Karachi and held meetings with different PTI lawmakers, citing sources, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Sources told ARY News that Jahangir Tareen held a meeting with PTI Member of National Assembly (MNA) Faheem Khan at his residence and held discussions on party affairs.

Later, he met another PTI MNA Alamgir Khan and a Member of the Provincial Assembly (MPA) Abbas Jafri in the metropolis. He extended condolence to PTI lawmakers over the demise of Alamgir Khan’s father and Abbas Jafri’s mother.

It may be noted here that PTI MNA Faheem Khan is one of the two PTI MNAs who carried out a sting operation against Ali Haider Gilani in March 2021.

PTI MNA Faheem Khan and Muhammad Jameel had been filmed in the leaked video showing Ali Haider Gilani buying votes for the Senate election.

During his visit, Jahangir Tareen will also attend the wedding ceremony of Dunya News anchorperson Kamran Khan in Karachi.

Earlier in the month, Jahangir Tareen had been seen attending the wedding ceremony of Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) central leader Khawaja Saad Rafique’s daughter.

The politician had given a meaningful reply to a journalist, saying that he has old friendships with Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) leaders and it will be continued.

During an informal talk with a journalist, Tareen had said that Khawaja Saad Rafique is like his brother and he has old friendships with PML-N leaders that will be continued.

The journalist questioned whether his plane could be diverted to PML-N. To this, Tareen replied that the plane could be diverted to any direction.

