Jahangir Tareen likely to fly home in couple of days

LAHORE: Estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen has decided to immediately fly back home in the light of the fast-changing political situation in the country, ARY News reported, citing sources.

They said Tareen is likely to return to the homeland in the next two to three days.

A meeting of the lawmakers belonging to the Jahangir Tareen group will be convened upon his return from London to make a final decision on whether or not to support the opposition’s proposed no-trust move against the Imran Khan government, the sources said.

They said majority of the MNAs are willing to support the opposition, however, they have given Jahangir Tareen the authority to make a final call.

Earlier this week, Prime Minister Imran Khan contacted the disgruntled PTI leader after he left Pakistan for London for medical check-up. The premier inquired about his health.

Tareen had left for London after spending a week in a private hospital in Lahore.

