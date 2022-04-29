Jahangir Tareen reaches Lahore

LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) dissident leader Jahangir Tareen on Friday has reached Lahore, citing sources, ARY News reported.

Family sources said that the Jahangir Tareen after getting permission from his doctors has returned to Pakistan along with his son Ali Tareen from Dubai.

It is pertinent to mention here that the estranged leader left for London on February 26 for medical treatment after his health deteriorated. He moved to London after undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Lahore for one week.

He started political engagements after being discharged from a London clinic in early March and played a key role in developments taking place here in Pakistan.

Following a meeting between Jahangir Khan Tareen and Ishaq Dar in London, the Tareen group on April 2 formally announced to support the joint Opposition’s candidate for Punjab’s chief minister slot.

