Jahangir Tareen set to return to Pakistan on April 16

ISLAMABAD: Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen will return to Pakistan on April 16, a key member of his group Awn Chaudhry announced Monday, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Awn Chaudhry said that Jahangir Tareen will land in Pakistan on April 16 after doctors have permitted the dissident PTI leader to travel.

“Tareen has booked an air ticket for a return flight to Pakistan on April 15 and he will land in Lahore on April 16 (Saturday),” said Chaudhry.

Well informed sources told ARY News that upon return, Jahangir Tareen will hold meetings will all factions of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) including the Aleem Khan group, Asad Khokhar group and others.

The PTI leader will also meet with former Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, and joint opposition candidate for chief minister Punjab slot Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, they said.

Sources further told that Tareen will hold a meeting with Shehbaz Sharif, the PML-N president and most likely the next prime minister of Pakistan.

Earlier on April 2, the Jahangir Tareen group, the dissident faction of the ruling PTI, had formally announced to support joint opposition candidate Hamza Shehbaz for the Punjab CM office.

JKT group announcement was made by MPA Nauman Langrial at a press conference in Lahore along with Leader of the Opposition in the Punjab Assembly Hamza Shehbaz.

