Punjab CM slot: Jahangir Tareen group announces support for Hamza Shehbaz

LAHORE: The dissident Jahangir Khan Tareen group of the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has announced to support Hamza Shehbaz for Punjab CM office, ARY News reported on Saturday citing sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Tareen group matters have been settled with joint opposition and they will support PML-N leader Hamza Shehbaz for CM Punjab post.

The development came after a meeting between former finance minister Ishaq Dar and PTI’s ex-secretary general Jahangir Tareen at a hotel in London.

Had fruitful final round of discussion with Mr Jehangir Khan Tareen.

Mutually concluded that #JKT_Group will support joint Opposition’s candidate, Mr Hamza Shehbaz Sharif, for the slot of Chief Minister, Punjab.

Deeply appreciate support of #JKT and #JKT_Group — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) April 1, 2022

PTI’s another estranged Chheena group yesterday announced to support PML-Q’s Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi for the Chief Ministership of Punjab.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Punjab Assembly will meet on Saturday (today) to elect the new chief minister of the province.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has summoned the Punjab Assembly session today at 11:00 am.

The ruling party PTI and the PML-Q have nominated Chaudhry Parvez Elahi for Punjab CM slot while the joint opposition has fielded PML-N Vice President Hamza Shahbaz for the coveted seat.

