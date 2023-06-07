Jahangir Tareen likely to become patron-in-chief of new party

LAHORE: Seasoned politician Jahangir Khan Tareen — once PTI chief’s closest aide — will announce his new political party, mostly comprising the former ruling party’s defectors, tomorrow, ARY News reported on Wednesday quoting sources.

Sources privy to the development told ARY News that Tareen will be patron-in-chief of his upcoming political party due to SC disqualification while Abdul Aleem Khan will be party’s president.

Moreover, Awn Chaudhry, who is currently serving as PM’s advisor, will be the organiser of Jahangir Tareen’s party.

Tareen will announce his new party in a press conference along with other politicians in Lahore tomorrow (Thursday), they say.

Jahangir Tareen, who has been active in the formation of his new party following the May 9 events, recently held meetings with senior politicians to chalk out future strategy.

On Saturday, former AJK prime minister Sardar Tanveer Ilyas announced his support for senior politician Jehangir Tareen, saying that he will move forward with the latter.

“We and Jahangir Tareen want to move forward together,” the PTI defector said while talking to media after holding a meeting with Jahangir Khan Tareen.

Responding to a question, Tanveer Ilyas said consultation was underway regarding the formation of a new party. “You will hear good news soon,” he added.