IPP chief Jahangir Tareen to contest election from this city

LAHORE: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) on Thursday handed over the constituencies list to the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) committee for seat adjustment in upcoming polls, ARY News reported.

According to the details, a joint meeting of PML-N and IPP committees was held at the residence of former National Assembly speaker Ayaz Sadiq.

Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Atta Tarar and Malik Ahmed Khan participated from PML-N, while Ishaq Khakwani, Aun Chaudhary and Nauman Langriyal represented IPP.

The meeting discussed seat adjustment on the constituencies of the National Assembly, while the IPP handed over the list to the PML-N committee for seat adjustment.

IPP has decided to field Jahangir Tareen from Lodhran, Aleem Khan and Awn Chaudhry from Lahore, Farrukh Habib Faisalabad, Ghulam Sarwar Khan Taxila, Aamir Kiyani and Ali Nawaz Awan Islamabad, Firdous Ashiq Awan Sialkot and Imran Ismail, Mahmood Maulvi will be party’s candidates from PML-N.

Both parties agreed to continue talks on seat adjustment while another meeting is scheduled for Friday.

Earlier, it was reported that PML-N had agreed to support Jahangir Tareen-led IPP candidates in Lahore, Lodhran and Sahiwal.

PML-N would support IPP senior leader Aleem Khan on NA seat in Lahore and Nauman Langrial on NA Sahiwal seat, say sources, adding that the party will not field its candidate against IPP candidates Awn Chaudhry and Ishaq Khaqwani.

The development came after PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif held a meeting with IPP patron-in-chief Jahangir Tareen at his residence in Lahore.

The meeting – which lasted for about 45 minutes – was attended by IPP leader Awn Chaudhry, PML-N leaders Ayaz Sadiq and Rana Sanaullah, sources added.

It is pertinent to mention that PML-N was in talks with various political parties across the province for seat adjustments.