Jahangir Tareen to contest polls from another constituency

Patron In-chief of Istekham-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Jahangir Tareen will also contest general elections from another constituency, citing sources, ARY News reported on Saturday.

IPP Patron In-chief Jahangir Tareen will also contest general elections from NA-149 Multan.

Sources told ARY News that the politician has received nomination papers and his team is likely to submit the papers tomorrow.

Tareen had earlier received nomination papers to contest the general elections 2024 from one National Assembly and two Punjab Assembly seats.

According to details, the nomination papers were received by Tareen’s legal team on his behalf. Jahangir Tareen acquired nomination papers to contest elections from election from NA-155-Lodhran-II, PP-227 Lodhran-IV and PP-228 Lodhran-V.

Ali Tareen will be covering the candidate of Jahangir Tareen, who has also received nomination papers for the same constituencies.

Earlier, it was reported that PML-N had agreed to support Jahangir Tareen-led IPP candidates in Lahore, Lodhran and Sahiwal.

PML-N would support IPP senior leader Aleem Khan on NA seat in Lahore and Nauman Langrial on NA Sahiwal seat, say sources, adding that the party will not field its candidate against IPP candidates Awn Chaudhry and Ishaq Khaqwani.