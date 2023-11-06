Jahangir Tareen urges all political parties to participate in elections

UCH SHARIF: Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Tareen urged all political parties to participate in the upcoming general elections, ARY News reported.

Speaking to media person in Uch Sharif, Jahangir Tareen said that May 9 was a horrific incident but such incidents will never occur again.

The IPP chief said that he and Aleem Khan worked tirelessly for PTI but left the party upon severe disappointment.

Jahangir Tareen claimed that he was unfairly disqualified in the Panama case however his five-year disqualification will end along with the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

On October 20, Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party (IPP) Patron-in-Chief Jahangir Khan Tareen expressed his commitment to fulfill the ‘dream of a Naya Pakistan,’ in the party’s maiden power show.

Addressing the IPP’s maiden power show in Jehanian, Jahangir Tareen highlighted ideals and ambitions that initially drove the now IPP leaders to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

“Ten years ago, we came together to make Pakistan better. We devised a comprehensive plan for economic improvement as our vision was to bring about change in every sector of the country,” the IPP leader said.

“I and my colleagues had put in relentless effort to bring about change for ten years,” he said. However, he regretted, that these dreams remained unfulfilled.

Without naming PTI chief Imran Khan, Tareen said when came into power, the original team was gradually replaced “one by one”, and individuals who were unaware of their vision took the reins.