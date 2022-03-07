Jahangir Tareen’s health improves, likely to return home

The estranged leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Jahangir Tareen is likely to return to Pakistan next week after improvement in his health condition, citing sources, ARY News reported on Monday.

Sources told ARY News that Jahangir Tareen’s health condition has improved and he decided to return to Pakistan next week.

Tareen will land in Pakistan along with his family from London in the next six to seven days. Ali Tareen and other family members will also arrive in Pakistan, sources added.

It was learnt earlier that the Jahangir Tareen group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has decided to replace Punjab CM Usman Buzdar.

According to the inside story of the meeting held at Jahangir Tareen’s residence, it has been decided to nominate a new chief minister Punjab.

Sources said that after Aleem Khan’s joining Jahangir Tareen group, Tareen-Aleem has become a big group against Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar.

According to sources, like-minded members in the meeting refused to accept Usman Buzdar as Punjab’s chief minister and presented a charge sheet against him.

In the meeting, the members decided that Tareen Group would nominate its Punjab own candidate for the chief minister slot.

Sources also said that whether to stay with the government or with the opposition, Jahangir will take this important decision within 24 hours.

The meeting also decided to arrange an early dinner by the like-minded group to which like-minded members would be invited.

Moreover, senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Aleem Khan announced to join the Tareen group.

The announcement came after a sitting of the Aleem Khan and like-minded members at the residence of the Jahangir Tareen group to discuss the developing political situation.

