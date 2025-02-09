Jaideep Ahlawat breaks silence on Saif’s ‘quick recovery’ after knife attack

Bollywood actor Jaideep Ahlawat has addressed the speculations about the quick recovery of his ‘Jewel Thief’ costar Saif Ali Khan.

Saif Ali Khan made his first public appearance at the teaser launching event for the film after last month’s stabbing incident in which he sustained multiple wounds and underwent two surgeries.

The Bollywood actor was joined by ‘Paatal Lok’ star Jaideep Ahlawat at the launching of the teaser for their upcoming Netflix film ‘Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins.’

Saif Ali Khan attended the event with a cast on his arm along with a bandage around his neck.

The actor had suffered six injuries, including two wounds to his neck after an intruder attacked him at his residence last month.

Several questioned his ‘quick recovery’ after he was discharged from a hospital in Mumbai, with some speculating that Saif Ali Khan’s wounds were not as severe as portrayed in the media.

Now, Jaideep Ahlawat has given his take on the attack and his ‘Jewel Thief’ costar’s recovery from his wounds.

The ‘Paatal Lok’ star heaped praise on Saif Ali Khan for his strength and determination to work despite his wounds.

“I know he is hurt. I have seen those marks and everything,” the Bollywood actor said in an interview with an Indian media outlet.

Jaideep Ahlawat mentioned that Khan returned to work on ‘Jewel Thief’ without any delay as soon as he was up on his feet.

While the film is the first collaboration between the two actors, the ‘Paatal Lok’ star has worked with Khan’s wife Kareena Kapoor in the Netflix film ‘Jaane Jaan.’