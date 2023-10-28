Jail authority submits 10 lawyers list to meet PTI chairman

ISLAMABAD: A list of 10 lawyers has been prepared for meeting with former prime minister and PTI chairman, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Superintendent Adiala Jail has submitted the list of 10 lawyers in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) with the consent of the PTI chairman for meeting with him.

“Ten lawyers could meet the Chairman PTI in jail on Tuesday and Thursday,” superintendent jail told the court.

The list of lawyers included Hamid Khan, Salman Akram Raja, Latif Khosa, Barrister Ali Zafar, Shoaib Shaheen, Barrister Gowhar, Burhan Muazzim, Sher Afzal Marwat, Salman Safdar and Barrister Umair Niazi.

“PTI lawyers have expressed their satisfaction over the jail administration’s step,” court said.

The high court has issued its written order with regard to a petition of providing facilities in jail.

“Jail Superintendent has also said, he will take decision if the family submits request for weekly two days’ meeting in jail,” the court observed.