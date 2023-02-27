Jail Bharo Tehreek: More PTI leaders booked under 16 MPO

More Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders have been booked in cases under Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Section 16 for taking part in the Jail Bharo Tehreek, ARY News reported on Monday.

12 PTI leaders including Saeed Ahmed, Shams Pervaiz and others were booked under 16 MPO, whereas, cases were also registered against Umair, Muhammad Zaman, Farhan Zafar and Afzal Khan in Sialkot.

The PTI leaders were accused of staging rallies without permission, rioting and disturbing peace.

The booked PTI leaders were belonging to Sialkot, Hafizabad, Pindi Bhattian and the adjoining areas. The cases were filed at the Satellite Town police station.

A few days ago, after the commencement of Jail Bharo Tehreek, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi was detained for 30 days under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO) Ordinance.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi, who surrendered before the police during Jail Bharo Tehreek, was detained for 30 days under MPO by the Punjab government.

At the request of the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Lahore, the Punjab home department issued a notification regarding the detention of Qureshi for a month under MPO.

