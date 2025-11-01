Jail to hospital: PTI leader Mahmood Ur Rasheed hospitalized amid chest infection
- By Naseer Khawaja -
- Nov 01, 2025
LAHORE: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former opposition leader in the Punjab Assembly, Mian Mahmood Ur Rasheed, has been shifted to Jinnah Hospital, Lahore, ARY News reported, citing sources.
Sources stated that Mian Mahmood Ur Rasheed was shifted to the hospital due to a chest infection and is currently undergoing various tests.
The test reports will determine whether he will remain in the hospital or be transferred back to the prison after receiving immediate treatment for his diagnosed illness.
Another PTI leader, former Governor Umar Sarfaraz Cheema, is also hospitalized for an infection. On the other hand, the party Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi is also hospitalized in Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI) Lahore.
Earlier, in the evening today, former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders called on PTI Vice-Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.
Ex-federal minister Fawad Chaudhry, former governor of Sindh Imran Ismail, and ex-MNA Mehmood Moulvi held a meeting with Shah Mahmood Qureshi at the Pakistan Kidney and Liver Institute (PKLI), where the PTI Vice-Chairman has been brought for treatment.
The meeting is considered an important development regarding the current situation of the country.
Former PTI leaders from Karachi, including Imran Ismail, had reportedly been in Lahore for the last two days. It is stated that these former PTI leaders consistently keep in touch with each other.