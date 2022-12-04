“Jailed PML-N leaders pressurised to create forward bloc during PTI govt”

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz central leader and federal minister Khawaja Saad Rafique claimed Sunday that the jailed PML-N leaders had been pressurised to create a forward block during the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government, however, they chose to stay behind bars instead of surrendering, ARY News reported.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said in a statement that the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) parties had brought the no-confidence motion against former prime minister Imran Khan which was a constitutional option to topple the PTI government.

“When you are not in power, you cannot analyse the realities. After coming into power, you can analyse the damages.”

While criticising the PTI chief Imran Khan’s decision, Rafique said that the assemblies are being formed to govern the country but not for the dissolution. He asked Khan to tell the reason for his hastiness to stop the governance system.

He said that Imran Khan has never faced the difficulties like the PML-N leaders. He said that PML-N took part in the legislation after much deliberation.

He claimed that the jailed PML-N leaders had been pressurised to create a forward bloc but they refused to surrender and choose to be in jail. He alleged that the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) law had been formulated by the former military ruler Pervez Musharraf that was used by former premier Imran Khan against his political opponents.

Khawaja Saad Rafique said that the NAB should be dissolved and a new institution should be formed. He added that the ruling parties will not flee from the elections.

Earlier in the day, Special Adviser to Prime Minister and PML-N leader Atauallah Tarar lambasted Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) over ‘hypocrisy’ after retirement of former Chief of Army Staff (COAS) retd Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, the PML-N leader noted that the lies and hypocrisy of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leadership have gone beyond limits as soon as ex-COAS General Bajwa retired.

Atauallah Tarar claimed that PTI Chairman Imran Khan kept asking former army chief to stop the no-confidence motion unconstitutionally, and levelled false allegations when he refused. “An attractive offer was made in lieu of the unconstitutional demand,” he alleged.

