Comedian Munawar Faruqui speaks up on Jaipur Express terror attack

Indian stand-up comedian and winner of the reality TV show ‘Lock Upp’, Munawar Faruqui has spoken about the latest terror attack in Mumbai-bound Jaipur Express.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

In the latest terror attack on Muslims of India, an RPF (Railway Protection Force) constable on duty, killed four including a senior and three passengers onboard the Jaipur-Mumbai Central Superfast Express.

According to the details, constable Chetan Singh, 33, shot dead his senior official, Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Tikaram Meena, on Monday, before turning to the Muslim passengers, Abdul Kadarbhai Mohammed Hussain Bhanpurwala, Asgar Abbas Sheikh and Sadar Mohammed Hussain.

In a widely circulated video, the accused stood next to a dead body, after the cold-blooded killings, and is purportedly heard saying, “… Pakistan se operate hue ye, aur media yehi coverage dikha rahi hai, unko sab pata chal raha hai ye kya kar rahe hain… Agar vote dena hai, agar Hindustan mein rehna hai to mai kehta hoon Modi aur Yogi, ye do hain, aur aapke Thackeray.”

An investigation into the matter is underway and officials are checking the authenticity of the video.

Meanwhile, in reaction to the callous incident, Faruqui took to his account on the micro-blogging site, now called X, and wrote, “Killing 3 innocent muslims! Killing 1 senior officers! Hailing those lines! Mentally unstable? Naaaah! Better word ‘brain washed’.”

Killing 3 innocent muslims!

Killing 1 senior officers!

Hailing those lines! Mentally unstable ? Naaaah!

Better word

“brain washed”#JaipurExpressTerrorAttack — munawar faruqui (@munawar0018) August 1, 2023

Moreover, Asaduddin Owaisi, an Indian politician and All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief, termed the incident a ‘terror attack’ targeting Muslims. “This is a terror attack that specifically targeted Muslims. It is the product of continuous anti-Muslim hate speech & unwillingness of @narendramodi to put an end to it,” he noted.

This is a terror attack that specifically targeted Muslims. It is the product of continuous anti-Muslim hate speech & unwillingness of @narendramodi to put an end to it. Will the accused #RPFJawan become a future BJP candidate? Will his bail be supported by the govt? Will he be… https://t.co/hEmlXni5np — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) July 31, 2023

Death toll in religious riots near India’s capital rises to 6