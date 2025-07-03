US warned Modi of Pakistan’s massive attack on May 9 night : Jaishankar

WASHINGTON: Indian External Affairs Minister, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, has revealed that the Trump administration had warned Prime Minister Narendra Modi of a massive attack by Pakistan if India did not agree to certain conditions, according to Indian media reports.

Jaishankar is currently on a three-day official visit to the United States for the Quad Foreign Ministers’ meeting. On the sidelines of the summit, he gave an interview to Newsweek.

During a Q&A session following the interview, Jaishankar was asked whether President Donald Trump’s claim of using trade negotiations to defuse tensions between India and Pakistan had influenced ongoing trade talks between New Delhi and Washington.

Dismissing Trump’s claim, Jaishankar said it was actually U.S. Vice President JD Vance who warned Modi about a possible large-scale attack by Pakistan.

“I was in the room when U.S. Vice President JD Vance spoke to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the night of May 9, saying that the Pakistanis would launch a very massive assault on India if we did not accept certain things,” Jaishankar stated. “This was the night before, and the Pakistanis did attack us massively that night.”

Earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump said he deserves a Nobel Peace Prize for his role in brokering a ceasefire between India and Pakistan.

Speaking to the media in New Jersey, Trump said the Nobel Committee should award him the prize for his global peace efforts in places such as Rwanda, Congo, Serbia, and Kosovo.

“The big one is India and Pakistan — I should have gotten it four or five times,” Trump remarked. “But they won’t give me a Nobel Peace Prize because they only give it to liberals.”