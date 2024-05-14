Jake Gyllenhaal returns as works on Road House sequel confirmed

Following the huge success of Road House, Amazon is working on a sequel with Jake Gyllenhaal reprising his leading role.

The announcement was made by Amazon MGM Studio on Tuesday, however, further details regarding the project have been kept under wraps for now, Variety reported.

It is pertinent to mention that Road House, released on March 21 on Prime Video, attracted around 80 million worldwide viewers.

Jake Gyllenhaal played the role of ex-UFC fighter Dalton in the movie.

Reacting to the announcement, the actor said that he was ready to reprise his role of an ex-UFC fighter.

Read more: Jake Gyllenhaal keen to don Batman suit in his acting career

“I love this character, I love this world, I love the thing that we’ve created, and I can’t wait to bring more,” he added.

MGM Studio chief Jennifer Salke said, “As we saw this spring the world went crazy for a little movie called Road House.”

“Nearly 8 million viewers globally have watched Road House. We like to watch these results like a baby,” she added.

Written by Anthony Bagarozzi and Charles Mondry, Road House attracted a record-breaking over 50 million viewers over its first two weekends and became Amazon MGM Studios’ most-watched produced film debut ever on a worldwide basis.

Apart from Gyllenhaal, the movie also starred Daniela Melchior, Billy Magnussen, Jessica Williams, Joaquim de Almeida, Conor McGregor and Lukas Gage.