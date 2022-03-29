Jake Paul asks Smith-Rock to step in the ring; offers a whopping sum!

American boxer Jake Paul has made an offer to Will Smith and Chris Rock ‘to step in the ring’ and settle their differences following the viral Smith-Rock altercation on the Oscars stage in the Sunday ceremony.

For those unversed, Chris Rock who made a joke of Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, for her shaved head appearance due to medical condition, was smacked in his face by the doting husband in defense.

Turning to the micro-blogging site Twitter after the dust-up, professional boxer and social media personality offered a whopping sum of $15 million each to Smith and Rock to witness a fight between the two.

Responding to comedian Sal Vulcano, who questioned, “Over/under on how much Jake Paul is gonna offer Chris Rock and Will Smith for a boxing PPV?”, Paul mentioned ‘$15 million each’.

“I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go,” he wrote on Twitter. “Let’s do it in August on my undercard.”

I got $15m for Will Smith and $15m for Chris Rock ready to go Let’s do it in August on my undercard https://t.co/jBYIpHOTk2 — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 28, 2022

In the following tweet, he even demanded Twitterati help him get on the phone call with Smith’s boxing representative.

Someone get me on the phone with Will Smiths boxing representative asap — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 28, 2022

If this tantalizing idea ever comes to real, 57-y/o Smith, who played legendary boxer Muhammad Ali in the 2001 biopic ‘Ali’, would undoubtedly have an upper hand over the comedian, 53, noting the age, height, and weight of the two.

Nah this is crazy ahah https://t.co/ARYgmj1tpp — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) March 28, 2022

Although Chris Rock does not intend to file a report against Smith for the abuse, as confirmed by Los Angeles Police Department, organizers of the ceremony have launched an official probe over the episode earlier today.

