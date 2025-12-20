Jake Paul hospitalised after KO loss to Anthony Joshua

Jake Paul was rushed to a local hospital with a suspected broken jaw after suffering a knockout defeat to former two-time world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua at the Kaseya Center on Friday night.

The YouTuber-turned-boxer showed resilience but was ultimately outgunned by Joshua, who used his size, power and experience to wear Paul down over six rounds.

Paul was knocked down multiple times across the fifth and sixth rounds before the referee stepped in to halt the contest.

Following the fight, the 28-year-old revealed that he believed his jaw had been broken, which prevented him from attending the post-fight press conference. Most Valuable Promotions co-founder Nakisa Bidarian later confirmed that Paul had been hospitalised for further examination.

“We think he broke his jaw, but he’s fine,” Bidarian said. “He took a shower and drove himself to the hospital. A broken jaw is very common in combat sports like boxing or MMA. The usual recovery time is around four to six weeks.”

Despite the loss, Paul earned credit for lasting six rounds with Joshua, one of the most decorated heavyweights of the modern era. Entering the bout as a heavy underdog, Paul attempted to negate Joshua’s power by relying on movement and speed, frequently circling away from exchanges and avoiding prolonged toe-to-toe battles.

The matchup, however, drew criticism from sections of the boxing community due to the significant difference in size, weight and elite-level experience between the two fighters. Joshua’s superior reach and punching power proved decisive as the fight progressed, with the British star increasingly asserting control.

In his brief post-fight remarks, Paul remained defiant about his future in the sport. He insisted the injury would not derail his ambitions and reiterated his desire to compete in a more suitable weight class.

“We’ll heal the broken jaw, come back and fight people my weight,” Paul said. “I’m going for the cruiserweight world title. I’m going to take a little break now — I’ve been going hard for six years.”

While the defeat represents the most significant setback of Paul’s boxing career, his willingness to face a fighter of Joshua’s calibre ensures his next move will continue to attract attention once he recovers.