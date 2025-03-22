Jake Paul and Jutta Leerdam take their relationship to the next level

The 28-year-old YouTuber-turned-boxer, Jake Paul has proposed to his girlfriend, Jutta Leerdam, and she happily said yes.

The couple, who have been together since 2022, shared the exciting news on social media, posting romantic pictures of the special moment.

Jake posted a heartfelt caption, “We’re engaged,” along with snapshots of the proposal, which took place on a beautifully decorated balcony filled with candles, flowers, and white petals.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jake Paul (@jakepaul)

The moment was picture-perfect, with Jake Paul going down on one knee as Jutta Leerdam admired her sparkling diamond ring.

Jake Paul and Leerdam, a world champion speed skater, first connected on Instagram before making their relationship public in 2023. Jake Paul has been making headlines not just for his love life but also for his success in the boxing ring.

He last fought Mike Tyson in a highly anticipated match, winning by unanimous decision and earning an estimated $40 million. The fight, held at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, was streamed live on Netflix and reportedly broke records.

Read More: Jake, Logan Paul gear up for a ‘family feud’ in the ring

Jutta Leerdam expressed her pride in Jake’s achievements, calling him an inspiration and praising his ability to turn dreams into reality. She highlighted how his matches draw massive audiences, even surpassing events like the Super Bowl.

Jake currently boasts an 11-1 professional boxing record. Recently, he traveled to Norway to support Leerdam at the ISU World Speed Skating Championship, proving that even with his busy career, he always makes time for his fiancée.

Earlier, Jake Paul announced that his next opponent will be none other than his own brother, Logan Paul.

After months of rumors and speculation of the next fight against UFC legend Conor McGregor, Jake has officially announced that he will fight his brother Logan Paul in a boxing match on March 27th. The fight will be streamed live on Max.

Jake Paul took on “X” formerly known as twitter to announce the news.