Jake Paul vs Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis fight details revealed

The fight details of the anticipated bout between Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis and Jake Paul have been confirmed following a faceoff in New York on Monday night.

Tank is the WBA lightweight world champion at 135 pounds, while Paul, who last fought Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in June at just under 200 pounds.

“The fighters have agreed and the commission has approved a maximum weight of 195 pounds for this exhibition,” Nakisa Bidarian, the CEO of Most Valuable Promotions, told members of the media.

The fight is scheduled for November 14 at Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida, and live on Netflix.

The bout will be contested over 10 three-minute rounds, and the fighters donning 12-ounce gloves.

“Ooh, man, at his walk-around weight, I’m not sure what that is,” Paul’s coach J’Leon Love told DAZN News, “maybe around 160.”

Davis is already possessing nightmarish knockout pop with 28 of his 30 victories, with a knockout ratio of 93 percent.

“Sure, if it’s done right, his power should grow,” Love added. “I just think pure talent out of Gervonta, I don’t think anything will be massed or slowed down. I think he just has natural ability.

“But overall, Jake will be the one who has to adjust to his different speed, size, range, all those different factors.”

Davis and Paul will engage in another press conference Tuesday evening in Miami.