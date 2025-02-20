WATCH: Jaker Ali pulls off Pushpa celebration in India game at CT 2025

Bangladesh wicketkeeping batter Jaker Ali brought out the iconic Pushpa Raj celebration after reaching his fifty in the IND v BAN game at the Champions Trophy 2025.

The right-handed batter was involved in a crucial partnership with Towhid Hridoy to steer Bangladesh out of trouble after they lost half of their batting lineup inside the first powerplay.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first in the IND v BAN game, Bangladesh found themselves in trouble as they lost five wickets for just 35 runs.

Jaker Ali and Towhid Hridoy then scored fifties to help Bangladesh reach 189 before the wicketkeeeping batter was dismissed on 68 off 114 balls.

The highlight of his inning became his Pushpa Raj celebration after reaching his fifty in the IND v BAN game of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Before his valiant inning, Jaker Ali survived the hat-trick ball from Axar Patel as India captain Rohit Sharma dropped an easy catch at first slip.

He went on to score a fifty to help Bangladesh post a respectable total on the scoreboard.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Pushpa Raj celebration, popularised by actor Allu Arjun, has been adopted by several cricketers, including David Warner, Suryakumar Yadav, and Ravindra Jadeja.

‘Pushpa 2’ was simultaneously released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Bengali on December 5.

Besides Allu Arjun in the titular character, the sequel sees Fahadh Faasil as the main antagonist SP Bhanwar Singh Shekhawat, along with Rashmika Mandanna, who reprises her character of Srivalli from the prequel film.