Jalil Abbas Jilani: This party pitched the name for caretaker PM

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) pitched former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani’s name for the caretaker Prime Minister slot, ARY News reported citing sources.

According to sources, PPP suggested Jalil Abbas Jilani’s name for the caretaker PM slot during a meeting between former president Asif Zardari and PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Sources further said that PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif had no objection to Jilani’s name for the caretaker PM slot.

Furthermore, sources revealed that former prime minister Yousaf Raza Gillani suggested this name to party leadership. Jalil Abbas Jilani is the cousin of PPP senior leader Yousaf Raza Gillani.

Read more: Caretaker PM: Shehbaz-Raja meeting delayed

Earlier today, sources revealed that former foreign secretary Jalil Abbas Jilani emerged as a strong candidate for the caretaker Prime Minister’s slot and he has reached PM House to meet Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

It is pertinent to mention here that the much-anticipated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif’s meeting scheduled to take place at 4 pm today with Opposition Leader in the National Assembly, Raja Riaz for finalizing a name for the caretaker prime minister slot was delayed.

Caretaker PM

Incumbent National Assembly’s full tenure will end on August 12 and if it completes its stipulated time then elections will be held within 60 days. However, the Constitution states that the polls must be held within 90 days if the assembly is dissolved before the completion of its tenure.

It would be liable to the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) to hold polls within 90 days if the summary is moved to dissolve the lower house on August 9 (tomorrow).

Before the dissolution of the assembly, the government and the opposition were required to agree on the caretaker setup to fill the gap before the next general election and installation of an elected new government.

With Pakistan’s parliament scheduled to dissolve today, the ruling coalition’s consultation is underway on the appointment of a “mutually agreed” name for caretaker PM.

Names of Ishaq Dar, Hafeez Sheikh and Justice Shakeel Baloch among others have emerged for the interim premier’s slot but the incumbent government has not confirmed any of them.