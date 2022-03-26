Jam Abdul Karim’s arrest warrant could not be issued, say legal experts

The legal experts have given their opinion regarding the expected arrest of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Member of the National Assembly (MNA) Jam Abdul Karim who is nominated in local journalist Nazim Jokhio murder case, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The legal experts said that Jam Abdul Karim’s arrest warrant could not be issued from the court as police did not present the challan of Nazim Jokhio murder case to the anti-terrorism court (ATC).

They added that the ATC did not issue the arrest warrant of the PPP MNA, whereas, Abdul Karim also acquired protective bail for 10 days.

Earlier in the day, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed announced to arrest Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) MNA Jam Abdul Karim – booked in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio- who is planning to return to Pakistan to cast his vote during no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“Jam Abdul Karim’s name will also be added to ECL,” he said and added, “Consultation will also be made to arrest him via Interpol.” After his arrest, Sheikh Rasheed said that Jam Abdul Karim will be handed over to IG Sindh.

Moreover, Governor Sindh Imran Ismail has also written a letter to Director General (DG) Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) for adding the name of the prime suspect in the Provincial Nationality Identity List (PNIL).

He asked the DG to add his name to Provisional National Identification List (PNIL) in order to bar him from escaping from the country after voting during the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

On March 25, the Sindh High Court had granted protective bail to PPP MNA Jam Abdul Karim in the murder case of Nazim Jokhio, ARY News reported.

The PPP lawmaker had filed a petition for protective bail in the high court.

The court had granted 10-day protective bail to the PPP lawmaker and directed him to submit Rs100,000 surety bond. The court also ordered the accused to appear before the concerned court after 10 days.

It is to be mentioned here that Sindh Assembly’s member Jam Awais among six accused already arrested in the case.

Local journalist Nazim Jokhio was allegedly tortured to death at the farmhouse of the accused PPP MPA for trying to prevent his foreign guests from illegal hunting of endangered houbara bustard.

