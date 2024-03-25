32.9 C
Karachi
Monday, March 25, 2024
Jam Kamal calls for collective efforts for economic reforms

Web Desk
By Web Desk
KARACHI: Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has called for collective efforts by all the coalition partners and stakeholders to take the country out of challenges, ARY News reported.

Jam Kamal was talking to the media in Karachi after visiting the mausoleum of father of the nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah where he laid a floral wreath and offered fateha.

He said that hectic efforts are being taken by the government to bring the economy on the right track by improving all its indicators.

Jam Kamal said that Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif is working to bring economic stability and required steps in this regard are being taken.

He said that the coalition government in Balochistan led by the people’s party was also making efforts to ensure law and order in the province and bring improvement in the lives of the people there.

