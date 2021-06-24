Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo not being replaced: Balochistan CM

QUETTA: Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan clarified on Thursday that Speaker Abdul Quddus Bizenjo was not being replaced and he has authorised to take actions over the assembly building’s incident, ARY News reported.

CM Jam Kamal Khan said in a statement that the speaker should resolve the issue by constituting a parliamentary committee to held discussions over the Balochistan Assembly incident. He also asked the opposition lawmakers to act responsibly by presenting their reservations in the provincial assembly.

The chief minister said that issues could not be resolved on roads and police stations. He added that an investigation is underway on security flaws at the time of the Balochistan Assembly incident. Khan said that action will be taken against the responsible persons.

The undemocratic behaviour of the opposition had created complications when the government was going to unveil its budget at any cost. The chief minister said that he allows the assembly to withdraw the case against the opposition lawmakers.

He clarified that the provincial government has not neglected any constituency belonging to the opposition lawmaker and development works were also carried out in their respective constituencies.

Jam Kamal Khan said that the Balochistan government is ready to assist relatives of Usman Kakar. He added that Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind’s anger is beyond comprehension as the intervention was not made in his department nor the government becomes a party to his tribal matters.

The chief minister said that the government will hold talks with dissidents when they accept the state. Khan added that talks could be held on political differences, however, national security will not be compromised at any cost. He further clarified that he was not in talks with Khan of Kalat.