Jam Kamal Khan Announces Laptops for All Final-Batch 2nd Year Students of BRC Othal

Islamabad: Students and faculty members of Balochistan Residential College (BRC) Othal visited the office of Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan at the Pakistan Secretariat, Islamabad, where they held an interactive meeting with the Minister as part of their All Pakistan study tour.

During the meeting, Jam Kamal Khan announced that laptops would be provided to all 2nd-year students of the final batch, enabling them to strengthen their digital skills and prepare for future academic and professional challenges.

He emphasized that access to technology is essential for youth to compete in the modern world, driven by innovation and artificial intelligence.

The Minister recalled that BRC Othal was established as a gift to the people of Lasbela by his late father, former Chief Minister of Balochistan Jam Mir Muhammad Yousaf, reflecting the Jam family’s long-standing commitment to education and knowledge. He described the institution as a symbol of empowerment for the youth of Balochistan.

Addressing the students, Jam Kamal Khan spoke about the rapidly evolving global technological landscape, particularly the rise of artificial intelligence. He noted that technologies available today through mobile phones can perform tasks that once required multiple offices and professionals, and that within months, these capabilities will grow exponentially.

He cautioned that many traditional jobs may disappear in the coming years and advised students to pursue future-oriented fields. He highlighted agriculture and livestock, engineering, computer science, data centers, battery technology, the power sector, and mining as key areas of opportunity.

Referring to Balochistan’s mineral wealth, the Minister said the province is rich in copper, gold, chromite, manganese, iron, and antimony—critical resources for semiconductors, advanced electronics, and modern industries. He added that proper exploration and utilization of these resources could significantly transform the region’s economy.

He also stressed the importance of uninterrupted education, reminding students that lost academic opportunities are difficult to recover. Emerging disciplines such as biomedical sciences, neuroscience, and research were cited as promising pathways beyond traditional career options.

Highlighting the need for modern facilities, he underscored the importance of fibre optic connectivity, high-tech laboratories, and innovation-driven universities. He encouraged students to aim for institutions such as the National University of Sciences and Technology, which integrate industry, research, and advanced technology.

The meeting concluded with students thanking the Minister for his time, guidance, and the laptop initiative, describing it as a meaningful step toward equipping them for the digital future.