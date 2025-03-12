Karachi: Jam Sadiq bridge to remain closed due to development work

KARACHI: Authorities have announced the closure of the Jam Sadiq Bridge, a key route connecting the city to the industrial area, due to ongoing development work, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to the traffic police, the Jam Sadiq Bridge will be closed from 7 am to 2 pm from March 14 to 17. Traffic will be diverted to alternative routes during this time.

Meanwhile, the Sindh government’s planned expressway project, which aims to connect the Karachi Port terminal to the Jam Sadiq Bridge, has yet to be implemented.

The project was decided in a session of the Public Private Partnership (PPP) Board, chaired by Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

“The road’s 12.5-kilometer portion will be up the ground and remaining below the surface,” chief minister said. “The expressway from the KPT terminal will connect with Malir Expressway at Jam Sadiq bridge”.

The CM directed the Sindh local government department to finalize the project in collaboration with the PPP unit. “The government will build the road on PPP mode with its own resources,” chief minister said.

Murad Ali Shah said that the NDD Technology Park also being made under the public private partnership and Sindh government has allocated 1.7 billion rupees funds for the project.

“After MoU, the agreement for the technology park should be inked in current month,” chief minister said.

The PPP policy board also approved a project of reforestation over one lac hectares of land in Sindh. It was also decided to get assistance from the Asian Development Bank for reforestation on 88022 hectares.