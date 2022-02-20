Jamaat Islami to hold protests against street crimes in Karachi

KARACHI: Jamaat-e-Islami has announced a protest drive against rising graph of street crimes in Karachi, ARY News reported on Sunday.

JI Karachi chief Hafiz Naeem ur Rehman has said that his party will hold protest demonstrations at 50 spots in Karachi over surge in street crimes in the city. “The party’s main protest will be held at Clifton’s Do-Talwar,” Naeem said.

JI leader held the government of Sindh responsible for rising street crimes in Karachi. “The ruling class uses 50 pct of the police force for protocol duty,” he said.

“Police stations are involved in crimes,” he alleged. He demanded suo moto action against the patrons of criminal elements.

Hafiz Naeem said that the lives and properties of the citizens have become insecured while commenting on law and order situations in Karachi.

Rising graph of Street Crimes

Street crimes are on the rise in Karachi as 11,000 snatching cases have been reported in the metropolis from January 1 tilll now.

According to the data, policemen, journalists, children, senior citizens, youth and women all have been targeted by the robbers. During the time period, as many as 15 people lost their lives and more than 80 people were injured resisting robberies.

Many people were deprived of their cars, motorbikes and cell phones. The Safe City Project in Karachi is yet to be completed, while street crimes are on the rise and the administration is unable to trace them timely.

On Saturday, four citizens were shot and injured by street criminals while resisting robberies in different areas of Karachi within two hours.

