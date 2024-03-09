27.9 C
Karachi
Saturday, March 9, 2024
- Advertisement -
 

James Anderson enters 700 test wicket club

Reuters
By Reuters
|

TOP NEWS

Reuters
Reuters
Reuters is an international news organisation owned by Thomson Reuters

England’s James Anderson became on Saturday only the third bowler, and the first seamer, to claim 700 test wickets, in the fifth and final test against India in Dharamsala.

The 41-year-old, already the most successful fast bowler in test cricket’s history, entered his 187th test two wickets short of the 700-mark.

James Anderson clean bowled Shubman Gill on Friday and Kuldeep Yadav became his 700th victim on day three of the contest, when the batter fell caught behind.

Anderson held the ball aloft while his team mates mobbed him.

The travelling ‘Barmy Army’ fans gave him a standing ovation as Anderson led his team off the field at the innings break at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association stadium.

Sri Lanka’s Muttiah Muralitharan leads the all-time chart with 800 wickets from 133 tests, followed by Australia spin great Shane Warne (708).

While Anderson is immensely skillful, his remarkable longevity, attributed to his smooth action, as a fast bowler continues to amaze the followers of the game.

“At the foothills of the Himalayas, James Anderson has reached the insurmountable summit for a fast bowler in test match cricket,” former England bowler Steven Finn told the BBC.

“Nobody will ever take more than 700 test wickets as a fast bowler. He’s a remarkable man and player and he’s still going.”

Indian batting great Sachin Tendulkar praised James Anderson’s “stellar achievement” on X, formerly known as Twitter.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
 

POLL

Will the PML-N led govt be able to steer Pakistan out of economic crisis?

- Advertisement -
 

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2024 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.