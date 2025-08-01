‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight to write next James Bond film

Amazon MGM Studios has roped in ‘Peaky Blinders’ creator Steven Knight as the writer for filmmaker Denis Villeneuve‘s upcoming James Bond film.

According to a report by The Hollywood Reporter, Knight’s hiring as scriptwriter came following his meeting with Amy Pascal, who is producing the film alongside David Heyman.

“I very quickly discovered what it was about and became very excited and hopeful. And then the process is…you do some meetings, you discuss some ideas and then you find out you’ve got it. I found out a while ago, but it was announced last night, which is great,” Steven Knight said in an interview with a UK media outlet.

The filmmaker-writer is best known for creating the gangster drama series ‘Peaky Blinders, led by Oscar-winning actor Cillian Murphy.

His work credits also include acclaimed shows such as ‘See,’ ‘SAS Rogue Heroes,’ ‘A Thousand Blows,’ and ‘This Town, among others.

Following the confirmation of his job as the writer for the next James Bond film, Steven Knight teased a ‘better, stronger and bolder’ version of the iconic spy.

“I’m hoping that, being a Bond fan for so many years, it will be imbued into me and I will be able to produce something that’s the same but different, and better, stronger and bolder,” he said.

It is to be noted here that Knight is also working on a ‘Peaky Blinders’ feature film for Netflix, which is also led by Cillian Murphy, along with the historical drama series ‘House of Guinness.’

Amazon MGM Studios confirmed last month that Denis Villeneuve will serve as director on James Bond’s 26th outing.

While an exact release date has not been announced, reports said that the makers were eyeing a potential 2028 release date.