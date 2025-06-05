WATCH: James Bond returns in ‘007 First Light’ trailer

The iconic MI6 agent, James Bond, returned as developer IO Interactive shared the first trailer for its ‘007 First Light’ game.

The footage, debuted during Sony’s State Of Play, showed a younger version of the character, originally created by Ian Fleming.

IO Interactive described ‘007 First Light’ as an origin story for James Bond, beginning with his time as a Royal Navy air crewman.

According to the blog post, he is drawn into MI6 training after committing “an audacious act of bravery.”

IO Interactive collaborated with Amazon MGM Studios to develop the game, with plans to expand the story into a trilogy.

According to the developer, ‘007 First Light’ will also introduce new versions of classic Bond characters M, Q, and Moneypenny.

While the actor playing James Bond in the game is yet to be confirmed, several pointed out the similarities to ‘Dexter: Original Sin’ actor Patrick Gibson.

Read more: Fans shocked as new favourite emerges in James Bond race

The game will also introduce Greenway, Bond’s mentor in this story, who will teach him the modus operandi advocated for MI6 agents.

Reports said that ‘The Walking Dead’ star Lennie James will play Greenway.

“With varied gameplay mixing intense combat, full throttle driving, stealth, and cutting-edge gadgets. You’ll be able to fully immerse yourself in a world filled with deception and danger, powered by our proprietary engine, Glacier,” as per the PlayStation blog post.

‘007 First Light’ will release on PlayStation 5 in 2026, while it will be enhanced for PlayStation 5 Pro for optimised performance, with the game playable at 60 FPS in Quality Mode.