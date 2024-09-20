James Cameron says he finds ‘The Terminator’ pretty ‘cringe-worthy’

Seasoned filmmaker James Cameron admitted that he finds parts of his popular, sci-fi blockbuster ‘The Terminator’ to be ‘cringe-worthy’.

Arnold Schwarzenegger-led science fiction actioner ‘The Terminator’ had a significant impact on cinema upon its release in 1984, and the movie was responsible for introducing new ideas and technology to the genre.

While the film was a major success with a $78 million Box Office collection, followed by several sequels, and still remains popular among cinema legions even after 40 years of release, the veteran filmmaker recently confessed that he finds some parts of his title to be ‘pretty cringeworthy’.

“I don’t think of it as some Holy Grail, that’s for sure,” Cameron said about ‘The Terminator’. “I look at it now and there are parts of it that are pretty cringe-worthy, and parts of it that are like, ‘Yeah, we did pretty well for the resources we had available’.”

“I don’t cringe on any of the dialogue,” he maintained, before adding, “But I have a lower cringe factor than, apparently, a lot of people do, around the dialogue that I write. You know what? Let me see your three-out-of-the-four-highest-grossing films, then we’ll talk about dialogue effectiveness.”

Further addressing the criticism, Cameron mentioned that despite the cringe factor in his scripts, his projects continue to earn well at the Box Office, shattering records.